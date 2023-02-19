Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Financial Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

AFG stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

