Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.47.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

