Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $53.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

