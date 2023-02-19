Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $524,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

PXD opened at $208.96 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

