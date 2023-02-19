Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teck Resources Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

