Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,132 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after buying an additional 276,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,676,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total value of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $386.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.02. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

