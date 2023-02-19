Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 12,304 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in WestRock were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth $235,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in WestRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 371,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in WestRock by 22.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WestRock by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 208,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WestRock Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

NYSE:WRK opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. WestRock has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

