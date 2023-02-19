Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 1,553 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 198.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 35,509 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 110.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 228,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,343,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $132.04 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.27.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

