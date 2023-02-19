Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 196 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.4% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock by 212.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $716.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $729.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

