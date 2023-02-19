Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,420 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology by 288.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 123.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,970 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 87.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Micron Technology by 108.6% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,132,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.40.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.