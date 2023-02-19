Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,378,000 after buying an additional 191,674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 200,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

NYSE SNV opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

