Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Timken were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 40.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR opened at $86.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.