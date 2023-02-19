Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 12,249 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,249 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after acquiring an additional 366,163 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,005,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 35.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

