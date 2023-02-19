Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $492,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Trex by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Trex by 19.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

TREX opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $92.93.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

