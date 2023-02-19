Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $813,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 393.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,248,000 after buying an additional 453,569 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 273.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 270,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197,974 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,345 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

