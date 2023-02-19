Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $813,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 67.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $150.75 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.