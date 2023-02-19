Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 6,199,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,432,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,543,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65,521 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Articles

