Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,642 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Exelixis by 439.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 368.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,534 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth $27,393,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 34.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,580 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,250 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

