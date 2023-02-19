Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
