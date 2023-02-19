Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $320.36 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

