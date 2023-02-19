Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.46.

NYSE:PH opened at $355.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $314.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $361.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.