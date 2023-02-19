Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.1 %

PAYX opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71. Paychex has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.