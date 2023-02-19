Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $303.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

