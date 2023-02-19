Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$228.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDRDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pernod Ricard from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 1.1 %

PDRDF opened at C$209.80 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of C$164.11 and a one year high of C$226.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$201.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$190.85.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.