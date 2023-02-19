Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Reduced by Analyst

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CYH stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

