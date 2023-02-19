Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Reduced by Analyst

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.30.

Shares of ABX opened at C$22.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The company has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

