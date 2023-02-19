Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Republic Services, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Republic Services in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

RSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.62. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Republic Services by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470,715 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after acquiring an additional 464,200 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

