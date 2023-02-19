Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for CAE in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CAE stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in CAE by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

