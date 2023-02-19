Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.