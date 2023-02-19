QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.58) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.64) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.34) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 443.75 ($5.39).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 345.80 ($4.20) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,115.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 349.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,258.06%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

