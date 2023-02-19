Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,049 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,726,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

