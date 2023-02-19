Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.92.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.74. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $97.00 and a 12-month high of $158.54.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

