Raymond James Weighs in on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QIPT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $224.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.64. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.27 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,001,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 81,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 116,772 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

