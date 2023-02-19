Relx (LON:REL) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,150 ($26.10) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relx to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.14) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,531 ($30.72).

Relx Stock Performance

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,492 ($30.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,367.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,319.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,076.54.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

