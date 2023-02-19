Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roku, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($4.69) per share.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Roku’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Shares of ROKU opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $141.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

