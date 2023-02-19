Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.64 million.

