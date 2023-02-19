Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHEF. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.78. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 521,220 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 309.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 440,824 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 376.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 361,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 777.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 295,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

