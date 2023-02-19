Resideo Technologies’ (REZI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on REZI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Imperial Capital cut Resideo Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

REZI stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.96. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 539.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.