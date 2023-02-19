Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Raised to Outperform at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$70.43.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

TSE:QSR opened at C$90.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$83.02. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$60.37 and a 12-month high of C$92.65.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.732 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.