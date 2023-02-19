Reviewing CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intapp has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Intapp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million 8.26 -$248.92 million ($0.04) -228.94 Intapp $272.07 million 9.13 -$99.68 million ($1.45) -26.88

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Intapp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Intapp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intapp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Intapp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Intapp 0 0 6 0 3.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $11.13, suggesting a potential upside of 21.54%. Intapp has a consensus target price of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 8.05%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Intapp.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions -2.68% 9.38% 5.57% Intapp -29.13% -29.75% -15.55%

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Intapp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company also offers licensing solutions, such as customer relationship management, risk and compliance management, operational and financial management, collaboration, and integration solutions. It sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

