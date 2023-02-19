Reviewing Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) & Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Sisecam Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $270.33 million 1.58 $249.83 million $21.68 1.46 Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.69 $63.30 million $3.13 8.02

Intrepid Potash has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sisecam Resources. Intrepid Potash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sisecam Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Intrepid Potash and Sisecam Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 1 1 0 0 1.50 Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Intrepid Potash’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Sisecam Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash 85.23% 11.05% 9.73% Sisecam Resources 8.79% 17.56% 10.55%

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Sisecam Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc. engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

