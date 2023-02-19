Reviewing Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Upexi and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 3 0 3.00

MariMed has a consensus target price of $0.85, indicating a potential upside of 79.89%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Upexi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% MariMed 1.79% 5.18% 1.72%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Upexi and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Upexi has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upexi and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $40.03 million 1.92 $2.98 million N/A N/A MariMed $121.46 million 1.32 $7.22 million N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Upexi.

Summary

Upexi beats MariMed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About MariMed

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

