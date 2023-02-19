RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,239 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

