RFG Advisory LLC Has $226,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

XEL opened at $68.01 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

