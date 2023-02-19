RFG Advisory LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after purchasing an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.9 %

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

