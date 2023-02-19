Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,380 ($65.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.76) to GBX 7,400 ($89.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.40) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.26) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($75.26) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,075.38 ($73.75).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 6,103 ($74.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,002.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,348.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,406 ($77.76). The stock has a market cap of £98.92 billion and a PE ratio of 688.83.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.63), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($335,693.66).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

