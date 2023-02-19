RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in RLI were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLI by 10.7% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 174,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth $1,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RLI by 608.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in RLI by 3.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $133.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.