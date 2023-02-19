Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $297.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $299.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.