Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $66,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,304,000 after buying an additional 548,070 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $427.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.