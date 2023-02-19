Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €160.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($137.63) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of EPA SU opened at €156.26 ($168.02) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a one year high of €76.34 ($82.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €142.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €133.76.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

