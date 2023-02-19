Royal Bank of Canada Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.19.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FM opened at C$26.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

